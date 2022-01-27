Saad, Husso spark Blues to 5-1 win over Flames

By WARREN MAYES

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brandon Saad scored twice and had an assist, Ville Husso made 28 saves to win his sixth consecutive start and the St. Louis Blues cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Calgary Flames. Brayden Schenn had a goal and an assist. Jordan Kyrou and Ryan O’Reilly also scored for St. Louis. The Blues got some revenge for a 7-1 loss at Calgary three days earlier. Mikael Backlund scored the lone goal for Calgary,which had 29 shots a day after a 6-0 win at Columbus during which the Flames had a franchise-record 62 shots.