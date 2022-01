HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Camryn Weston hit a pair of foul shots with six seconds left to give Middle Tennessee the lead en route to an 81-79 win over Marshall on Thursday night. Weston had 19 points to lead the Blue Raiders. Donovan Sims added 17 points, while DeAndre Dishman chipped in 16. Andrew Taylor led the Thundering Herd with 22 points and seven rebounds.