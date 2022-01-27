Wickens to resume his career 3 years after near-fatal crash

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Robert Wickens will resume his racing career Friday after more than three years sidelined with a spinal cord injury. He was injured in a crash at Pocono in his 2018 rookie IndyCar season. Wickens uses a wheelchair and accepts that he will never fully walk again. But he’s found a way to race with hand controls and will drive a full season for Bryan Herta Autosport in the Michelin Pilot Challenge. His first go will be a four-hour endurance race Friday at Daytona International Speedway. The Canadian will start seventh.