Coronation: Rangers retire Lundqvist’s No. 30 in ceremony

By VIN A. CHERWOO

AP Sports Writer

Henrik Lundqvist became the 11th player to have his number retired by the New York Rangers when a banner with his name and No. 30 was raised to the rafters at Madison Square Garden on Friday night. The Swedish goalie spent his entire 15-year playing career with the Rangers after being selected in the seventh round of the 2000 NHL draft, finishing with a record of 459-310-96 with a 2.43 goals-against average and .918 save-percentage. The 39-year-old Lundqvist, a fan favorite in New York from the start of his stellar career, received an ovation and cheers of “Hen-rik! Hen-rik!” from the crowd when he was announced and walked out on the blue carpet on the ice, and then again when he was called to the podium.