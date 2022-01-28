Djokovic feted in Montenegro amid new virus test doubts

By PREDRAG MILIC

Associated Press

BUDVA, Montenegro (AP) — Novak Djokovic was honored at a small Adriatic Sea resort in Montenegro even as doubts re-emerged about the positive COVID-19 test he used to try to compete in the Australian Open. The BBC on Friday reported discrepancies in Djokovic’s test serial numbers that were issued by Serbian health authorities. Djokovic made no comment as he arrived Friday in Budva where he was declared an honorary citizen of the town.