DV7: Juventus finds its replacement for Ronaldo in Vlahović

TURIN, Italy (AP) — It’s taken five months but Juventus has finally found a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Coveted striker Dušan Vlahović has completed a 70 million euro ($80 million) transfer from Fiorentina and will wear the No. 7 shirt vacated by Ronaldo. Juventus’ tweet announcing the move included the hashtag “DV7.” That’s a take on Ronaldo’s “CR7.” Juventus says Vlahović signed a deal through 2026 and that the transfer fee also could include up to 10 million euros ($11 million) in bonuses.