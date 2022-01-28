Giants hire Bills O coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants hired Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their head coach Friday. Daboll, 46, replaces Joe Judge, who was fired two days after the Giants finished a 4-13 season, their fifth straight double-digit losing season. Daboll spent the previous four seasons as the Bills’ offensive coordinator. He was the first person new general manager Joe Schoen interviewed after he was hired last Friday, and he quickly got a second interview. Schoen was Buffalo’s assistant general manager during Daboll’s tenure. Judge posted a 10-23 record in two years. The Giants have not made the playoffs since 2016.