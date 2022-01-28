McIlroy, Hatton surge as Harding leads by two shots in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Chip-ins from Rory McIlroy and Tyrrell Hatton fueled their surge into contention at the Dubai Desert Classic. The player they’ll try to catch over the weekend is Justin Harding. The South African has a two-shot lead after holing his own spectacular shot in the second round from much further out. McIlroy and Hatton took advantage of beautiful conditions at Emirates Golf Club to shoot 6-under 66s and climb onto the leaderboard in the $8 million Rolex Series event. McIlroy was in a tie for fifth and Hatton was alone in second place. Harding leads on 11 under and his highlight was holing out from 183 yards for eagle.