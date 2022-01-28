Nadal, Medvedev to meet in history-making Australian final

By JOHN PYE

AP Sports Writer

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Rafael Nadal advanced to the Australian Open final by beating Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 and is now within one victory of a men’s-record 21st Grand Slam singles title. He’ll have to beat second-seeded Daniil Medvedev to get the record. The U.S. Open champion defeated fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in a heated semifinal. Medvedev lost to Novak Djokovic in the final at Melbourne Park last year. Nadal has lost four Australian Open finals after winning the title in 2009. Nadal shares the men’s record of 20 major titles with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.