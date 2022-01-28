NFL Foundation helping build or refurbish football fields

By The Associated Press

The NFL Foundation is awarding a variety of organizations in 30 locales with a total of $6 million to build or refurbish neighborhood football fields. The awards are the most in a single year since the NFL Foundation/LISC Grassroots Field Grant Program began in 1998, and bring the program’s total commitment to $58 million, resulting in the creation or refurbishment of 416 fields nationwide. All fields are newly built or significantly renovated, with improvements such as irrigation systems, lights, bleachers, scoreboards, goal posts and turf. Grassroots grants are issued once established funding thresholds are reached for each project.