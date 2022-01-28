Sabres’ goalie ranks get thinner; Houser in COVID protocol

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres are potentially down to their sixth option at goalie after Michael Houser was placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Houser’s unavailability makes it unclear who will start or even serve as Buffalo’s backup on Saturday, when the team opens a three-game western road swing at Arizona. Season opening starter Craig Anderson and backup Dustin Tokarski are traveling with the team, but they have yet to be cleared to play. Buffalo has two other goalies sidelined by injuries, while Aaron Dell is serving the first of a three-game NHL suspension for an illegal body check.