Doncic, Kleber lead Mavericks past Carlisle, Pacers 132-105

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 30 points and 12 assists and the Dallas Mavericks spoiled former coach Rick Carlisle’s return with Indiana, routing the Pacers 132-105 on Saturday night. Carlisle coached the Mavericks during the past 13 seasons, leading the team to its lone title in 2011. He resigned June 16 and rejoined the Pacers a week later. The 62-year-old coach was recognized with a video tribute before the game, tears streaming down his face afterward. Reggie Bullock added a season-high 23 points, hitting 6 of 7 3-pointers. The Mavericks have won 13 of 16 to improve to 29-21. Duane Washington Jr. led the Pacers with 22 points, and Domantas Sabonis had 21 points and 15 rebounds.