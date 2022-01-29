Host Cameroon into semis, heightened security at African Cup

DOUALA, Cameroon (AP) — Cameroon has marched on at the African Cup of Nations with a brace by striker Karl Toko Ekambi sending the tournament host into the semifinals with a 2-0 win over Gambia. Toko Ekambi scored his goals in the space of seven minutes in the second half at the Japoma Stadium in Douala. There was extra security at the game following the deadly crush that left eight fans dead and 38 injured the last time Cameroon played. That incident at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde is the subject of an investigation by soccer officials. The probe could see the Olembe Stadium removed as the venue for the African Cup final.