No. 23 Iowa State pulls way from Missouri, 67-50

By ANDREW LOGUE

Associated Press

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Izaiah Brockington scored 15 points and Tyrese Hunter added 14 as No. 23 Iowa State. Brockington converted all eight of his free throw attempts and made three 3-pointers for the Cyclones (16-5).DaJuan Gordon led Missouri (8-12) with 15 points. Amari Davis scored 11.Iowa State shot 58.3% in the second half and forced 18 Missouri turnovers.The Cyclones seized control with a 15-0 run in the second half, building a 49-34 advantage. Brockington, Caleb Grill and Aljaz Kunc hit consecutive 3-pointers during the scoring spree, pulling Iowa State out of an early funk.Missouri missed ten of its first 11 shots in the second half.