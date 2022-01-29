No. 25 Davidson bounces back with 77-69 win over La Salle

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Luka Brajkovic scored 22 points, Foster Loyer added 14 and No. 25 Davidson held off La Salle 77-69 in Bob McKillop’s 1,000th game as head coach of the Wildcats. The 71-year-old McKillop is 624-376 during his 33 seasons at Davidson. Hyunjung Lee had 14 points, including on four clutch free throws in the final minute, and Sam Mennenga had eight points and eight rebounds as Davidson bounced back from a 70-68 loss to VCU on Wednesday night, just two days after joining the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2015. Jack Clark scored 18 points for La Salle.