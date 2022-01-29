Tom Brady’s company says he’s retiring at age 44

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL after an unprecedented career in which he won seven Super Bowls and set numerous passing records, according to his company’s Twitter account. The 44-year-old Brady goes out after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title last season and NFC South championship this season. Brady’s TB12sports Twitter account wrote; “7 Super Bowl Rings. 5 Super Bowl MVPs. 3 League MVP Awards. 22 Incredible Seasons. Thank you for it all, @TomBrady” ESPN first reported Brady’s retirement on Saturday, citing unidentified sources.