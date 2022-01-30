Beijing seals off more residential areas, reports 12 cases

By HUIZHONG WU

Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Beijing officials have sealed off several residential communities in the city’s northern district after two cases of COVID-19 were found. Residents in Chaoyang district were sealed off on Saturday, and will not be allowed to leave their compound. Beijing is on high alert as it prepares to host the Olympic Games opening on Friday. Another 34 cases were confirmed among athletes and others who have come for the Games. In all 211 people have tested positive among more than 8,000 who had arrived by the end of Saturday. They include a Swedish cross-country skier and a snowboarder from Slovenia. Separately, Beijing reported a total of 12 cases in the last 24 hours. All came from people who were already under some kind of pandemic control measures.