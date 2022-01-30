Castroneves claims yet another crown jewel with Rolex win

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Helio Castroneves scored his third crown jewel victory in a calendar year when he closed out the Rolex 24 at Daytona to give team owner Michael Shank his second win in North America’s most prestigious sports car race. Castroneves won the race last year driving for Wayne Taylor Racing, and he held off that team over the final hour to seal the victory in the 60th running at Daytona International Speedway. Castroneves also won his fourth Indianapolis 500 in May driving for Shank, who has given him a fulltime IndyCar ride this year.