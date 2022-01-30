Greenwood won’t play for United for now after assault claims

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United says forward Mason Greenwood will not play or practice with the club until further notice after being accused of sexual assault by a woman, with police also looking into the incident. The statement from the Premier League club was issued on Sunday in response to allegations being posted within videos, photographs and an audio recording that are no longer visible on a woman’s Instagram account. Police in Manchester confirmed officers were seeking information on the allegations when asked about Greenwood.