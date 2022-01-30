Johnson and Ganassi cars out of contention at Rolex 24

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Chip Ganassi and Jimmie Johnson are both out of contention at the 24 Hours of Rolex at sunrise of the twice-round-the clock endurance race. It left only four cars running for the overall victory with about six hours remaining at Daytona International Speedway. Among those still in contention were Wayne Taylor Racing, which is seeking a record fourth consecutive Rolex win, and Meyer Shank Racing on the 10th anniversary of its victory. Johnson suffered damage when he made contact with another car while driving the No. 48 Cadillac. The two Ganassi cars both had mechanical problems.