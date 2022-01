Lahore beats Karachi in PSL, Islamabad routs Peshawar

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Fakhar Zaman’s first century in cricket’s Pakistan Super League propelled Lahore Qalandars to a six-wicket win over Karachi Kings. Opener Fakhar made 106 off 60 balls and anchored Lahore to 174-4 with four balls to spare as Karachi had its third straight loss. The toss again didn’t go in favor of Karachi skipper Babar Zaman and his team was restricted to 170-7 in its 20 overs. Islamabad United started its campaign by inflicting a crushing nine-wicket defeat on Peshawar Zalmi. Peshawar was restricted to 168-6. Alex Hales and Paul Stirling struck blistering half centuries as two-time champion Islamabad cruised to 172-1 in reply in 15.5 overs. It was Peshawar’s heaviest defeat in the PSL when batting first.