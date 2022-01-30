Liverpool signs Luis Diaz, Newcastle buys Bruno Guimarães

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool has signed Luis Diaz from Porto to strengthen its attacking options on the penultimate day of the January transfer window. The 25-year-old Colombia international is yet to be granted a British work permit to complete the transfer that will see Porto receive 45 million euros ($50 million) and potentially 15 million euros more in the years to come depending on Diaz’s success with Liverpool. Newcastle’s new Saudi ownership made a significant move by signing Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimarães from French club Lyon for 50 million euros and 20% of any future sell-on value. Lyon announced the fee on its website and Newcastle tweeted that the 24-year-old has signed a 4 1/2-year deal.