Pointer rallies No. 12 LSU women past Kentucky 78-69

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Khayla Pointer scored 19 of her 28 points in the fourth quarter as No. 12 LSU pulled away from struggling Kentucky 78-69, giving first-year Tigers coach Kim Mulkey her 650th career win. Alexis Morris added 20 points for the Tigers, who trailed 54-48 entering the fourth quarter after an 8-0 Kentucky run. Pointer opened the final quarter with a layup and followed it up with a 3-pointer to tie the game. Pointer was 6 of 7 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line in the period as LSU made 9 of 13 field goals and 11 of 13 free throws with no turnovers. Rhyne Howard had 23 points and 12 rebounds for Kentucky.