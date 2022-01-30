Saint-Etienne loses to amateur side Bergerac in French Cup

PARIS (AP) — Struggling Saint-Etienne’s season took an even worse turn as the top-tier team was knocked out of the French Cup 1-0 by amateur side Bergerac. Fourth-tier Bergerac reached the quarterfinals of the competition for the first time while six-time Cup winner Saint-Etienne returns to its relegation fight. Les Verts are last in the French league and this humiliating exit will do nothing to boost morale. Bergerac striker Romain Escarpit scored in the 76th minute after Saint-Etienne had fluffed chances. Lens hosts Monaco later Sunday in a top-tier contest.