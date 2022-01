AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — D’Shawn Schwartz had 15 points as George Mason defeated Massachusetts 72-62. Davonte Gaines had 14 points and eight rebounds for George Mason (11-7, 4-1 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Javohn Garcia had 13 points and six rebounds for the Minutemen (9-11, 2-6).