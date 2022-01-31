Akinjo scores 25 points as No. 8 Baylor overcomes WVU 81-77

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

WACO, Texas (AP) — James Akinjo scored 25 points and eighth-ranked Baylor overcame West Virginia 81-77. Matthew Mayer scored all nine of his points in the final 3:27. His first basket was a layup after a Mountaineers turnover to break a 66-66 tie and put Baylor ahead to stay. Taz Sherman had a career-high 29 points with six 3-pointers to lead the 13-8 Mountaineers, who have their first six-game losing streak since the end of the 2012-13 season. Sherman didn’t play the final 3:42 after coming up slowly at the end of a play when he had a turnover. Sochan finished with 13 points and nine rebounds.