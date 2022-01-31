Barcelona completing Aubameyang deal, no move for Dembélé

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona was close to making official the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after reaching a deal with the Arsenal striker in the final minutes of the transfer window. The club couldn’t get disgruntled forward Ousmane Dembélé to leave, though, and the France forward apparently will remain with the squad until his contract ends in June. It was about half-past midnight in Barcelona when president Joan Laporta left the club’s offices giving a thumbs-up sign and raising his right fist into the air after reportedly closing the deal with Aubameyang. The striker left moments later sporting a broad smile and also giving a thumbs-up sign.