Beal to miss next 2 games for Wizards with sprained wrist

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal is expected to miss the next two games for the Washington Wizards after spraining his left wrist. Beal was injured in the third quarter at Memphis on Saturday. Washington plays at Milwaukee on Tuesday and at Philadelphia on Wednesday. The team says Beal’s status beyond those two games will be updated after further evaluation. Beal is averaging 23.2 points per game this season. He missed time earlier in the month after entering health and safety protocols.