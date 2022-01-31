City signs Álvarez to mark start of relationship with River

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Julián Álvarez has signed for Manchester City from River Plate in a transfer that the Argentine champion said marks the start of a close relationship between the two clubs. The 22-year-old Álvarez is regarded as one of the hottest prospects in South American football. City has reportedly paid $19 million for a player who has played five times for Argentina and helped River win the domestic title last year when he scored 26 goals in all competitions for club and country. Álvarez is predominantly a center forward but someone who City believes can play in a variety of attacking positions. He’ll remain at River on loan until at least July.