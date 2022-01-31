EXPLAINER: The Winter Games, a different kind of Olympics

By STEPHEN WADE

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — The first so-called modern Olympics were held in 1896 in Athens. The Winter Olympics were not organized until 28 years later with the first taking place in 1924 in Chamonix, France. From 1924 through 1992, the Winter and Summer Olympics were held in the same year. In ’92 the Winter Games were celebrated in Albertville, France, followed by the Summer Games in Barcelona. Then change came. Since 1994, an Olympic Games have been held every two years. That pattern was broken by the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games until 2021 because of the pandemic. Beijing will become the first city to host both versions of the Games when the Winter Olympics open this week.