Improved Davis, better chemistry boosting No. 11 Wisconsin

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin figured to take a step back this season. The Badgers instead have made a major leap forward. Wisconsin (17-3, 8-2) is ranked 11th in the Top 25 and heads into February sharing the Big Ten lead with No. 18 Illinois (15-5, 8-2). which will host the Badgers on Wednesday night. That’s quite an accomplishment for a team that had to replace four of its top five scorers from last season. An improved Johnny Davis and better chemistry have helped Wisconsin outperform preseason expectations.