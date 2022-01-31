Israeli coach Grant faces FIFA case over sexual harassment

By JOSEF FEDERMAN and ROB HARRIS

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli soccer coach Avram Grant will be investigated by FIFA after being accused in a new investigative report of sexually harassing multiple women. Israel’s Channel 12 TV on Sunday broadcast a series of interviews with women saying that Grant had made unwanted advances while offering to help promote their careers. Grant managed the Chelsea soccer club during the 2007-2008 campaign. Grant issued a statement saying he treats everyone with respect and is sorry if anyone was hurt by his actions. But world soccer’s governing body says it will look into the claims. Grant coached a FIFA World Legends team in a game in December.