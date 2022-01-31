Israeli soccer coach Grant accused of sexual harassment

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli soccer coach Avram Grant has been accused in a new investigative report of sexually harassing multiple women. Israel’s Channel 12 TV on Sunday broadcast a series of interviews with women saying that Grant had made unwanted advances while offering to help promote their careers. The women, who were not identified, included a recently released Israeli soldier, a fashion model and a sports broadcaster. Grant managed the Chelsea soccer club during the 2007-2008 campaign and also coached at Portsmouth and West Ham. Grant issued a statement saying he treats everyone with respect and is sorry if anyone was hurt by his actions.