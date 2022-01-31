Midfielder Ndombele back to Lyon on loan from Tottenham

PARIS (AP) — Central midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has returned to former club Lyon until the end of the season in a pay loan from English Premier League side Tottenham. Lyon says it is paying Tottenham 1.42 million euros and it has an option to sign him on a permanent move at the end of June 2022. The 25-year-old Ndombele played 96 matches for Lyon from 2017-19 and was in the French league team of the year before leaving to join Tottenham for 60 million euros. But he never fully settled at the north London club.