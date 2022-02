MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Bryce Moragne had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead Florida A&M to a 66-65 win over Alabama State, the Rattlers’ seventh consecutive victory. Moragne made two free throws with 21 seconds left to give Florida A&M the lead as the Rattlers held the Hornets scoreless over the final 2:31 to erase a 65-64 deficit. Trace Young scored a career-high 29 points and had eight rebounds for Alabama A&M.