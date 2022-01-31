New Chicago Bears coach and GM focus on making big changes

By GENE CHAMBERLAIN

Associated Press

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — New Bears head coach Matt Eberflus and GM Ryan Poles are focused on laying a foundation for future success whether it’s by installing a new 4-3 defense or with a different offense under new coordinator Luke Getsy. The top two Bears decision makers met with reporters on Monday for the first time and gave their vision of where the team needs to go in the 2022 season, with a heavy emphasis on quarterback Justin Fields. Matt Nagy was fired as coach and Ryan Pace as general manager after the 6-11 season.