New coach Daboll ready to get to work with Giants

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — A personable and quick-witted Brian Daboll plans to rebuild the New York Giants working with the players they have and building schemes to fit their skills. Speaking at his introductory news conference Monday, the former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator created some news, saying Pat Graham will return as the Giants defensive coordinator if he does not get a head coaching position with another team. The 46-year-old Daboll said he spent 40 hours over the weekend, talking with candidates for his coaching staff, including some others members of Joe Judge’s staff. He takes over a team that went 4-13 last season.