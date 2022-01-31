Nice knocks holder PSG out of French Cup on penalty kicks

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Nice coach Christophe Galtier outwitted Paris Saint-Germain as his side won a tense penalty shootout 6-5 to reach the quarterfinals of the French Cup following a 0-0 away draw. Holder PSG’s bid for a record-extending 15th trophy fell short at Parc des Princes against visiting Galtier’s expertly organized side. No surprise perhaps as he led his former club Lille to the French title against the odds last season by winning at PSG and drawing at home without conceding a goal. His defense again held out as PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino’s decision not to start top scorer Kylian Mbappe backfired.