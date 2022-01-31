Oesterle scores in OT, Red Wings beat Ducks 2-1

DETROIT (AP) — Jordan Oesterle scored 2:11 into overtime as the Detroit Red Wings beat the Anaheim Ducks 2-1. Dylan Larkin had a goal and an assist to help Detroit win for the second time in six games. Alex Nedeljkovic, starting for the 10th time in 11 games, had 14 saves. Rickard Rakell scored for Anaheim, and John Gibson finished with 26 saves. The Ducks snapped a two-game win streak. In the extra period, Oesterle one-timed a feed off a faceoff from Larkin for his first goal with the Red Wings.