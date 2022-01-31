Police get more time to question Man U’s Greenwood over rape

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United player Mason Greenwood remains in police custody after officers investigating the rape and assault of a woman were granted more time to question him. The 20-year-old forward was arrested on Sunday after allegations were posted on the Instagram account of a woman who uploaded images of bruising to her body and bleeding from her lip. A voice note purporting to be of an attack was also posted. The posts were all deleted from the social media site but were widely shared. Police say “enquiries are ongoing and the victim is being offered specialist support.”