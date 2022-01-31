Skeleton medalist out of Beijing Olympics with virus

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian officials say skeleton silver medalist Nikita Tregubov and one of his teammates will miss the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing after contracting the coronavirus and that other athletes are also in doubt. Russian Bobsled Federation president Elena Anikina has told state news agency Tass that Tregubov and his teammate Vladislav Semenov have been replaced on the team. Tregubov and Semenov placed fourth and sixth respectively at the last round of the World Cup series this month.