US has little margin for home World Cup qualifying stumble

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

The U.S. has little margin for a stumble at home in World Cup qualifying. With a victory over Honduras on Wednesday night in brutal cold at St. Paul, Minnesota, the Americans could be in position to clinch a return to soccer’s showcase if they beat Panama on March 27 at Orlando, Florida. A defeat or draw in either home game would put the U.S. in danger of missing its second straight World Cup. The U.S. has struggled to win road matches in World Cup qualifying. During this cycle, it has two road losses, two draws and a win at last-place Honduras.