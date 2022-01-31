Utah’s Ingles out after MRI shows torn ACL in right knee

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles tore a ligament in his right knee that will require surgery. He is out indefinitely after an MRI revealed a torn anterior cruciate ligament. He will have surgery in the coming weeks. Ingles was injured in the second quarter of the Jazz’s game at Minnesota. His left leg buckled as he drove to the basket and the Target Center crowd fell silent while he was treated on the floor. Utah’s all-time 3-point leader was averaging 7.2 points, 3.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 45 appearances this season.