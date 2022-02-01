Chances of on-time spring training start all but vanish

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Whatever little chance there was of an on-time start to spring training all but vanished during a contentious 90-minute negotiating session between locked out players and Major League Baseball. Players made two slight moves during the first meeting in a week. Given the lack of urgency in talks to end a work stoppage that began Dec. 2, both sides are behaving as if it is a foregone conclusion that spring training workouts in Arizona and Florida will not start as scheduled on Feb. 16.