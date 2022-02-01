COVID-recovered Dembele nets winner as Lyon beats Marseille

LYON, France (AP) — Lyon striker Moussa Dembele shook off his recent COVID-19 infection and scored the winner in a 2-1 victory over third-place Marseille after coming on as a substitute. Dembele was set to miss the match but was finally included in the Lyon squad. He started on the bench in the replay of a game that was abandoned in November after a spectator threw a bottle at Marseille’s Dimitri Payet. Marseille opened the scoring from a set piece in the ninth minute, only to squander its lead in the last 15 minutes. Xherdan Shaqiri put the hosts level in the 75th minute following Matteo Guendouzi’s early goal and Dembele snatched the winner with two minutes left.