Jewell Loyd staying with Seattle Storm

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

Jewell Loyd is staying in Seattle and Breanna Stewart will be returning, too, a person with the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no official announcement had been made. Free agents officially could sign with teams on Tuesday. Other players signing on the first day included Sylvia Fowles with Minnesota, Jonquel Jones with Connecticut, Tiffany Hayes with Atlanta and Elizabeth Williams with Washington.