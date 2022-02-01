Skip to Content
Louisville athletic board approves new contract for Pegues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville’s athletic board executive committee has approved a new contract with men’s basketball interim coach Mike Pegues that includes a one-time bonus of $340,000 and other incentives. The proposed new deal increases the bonus for winning the ACC Tournament, and could pay up to $500,000 if the Cardinals win five NCAA Tournament games. Pegues began a second stint as interim coach last week after head coach Chris Mack and the school agreed to part ways. His interim status remains the same despite the new contract.

