Marner scores twice in Maple Leafs’ 7-1 win over Devils

By MATT SUGAM

Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Mitchell Marner had two goals and an assist and Jack Campbell had 31 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the New Jersey Devils 7-1. Jason Spezza, Auston Matthews, David Kampf, Michael Bunting and Pierre Engvall also scored for Toronto. Jack Hughes had the Devils’ lone goal. Backup Jon Gillies was in net for the Devils and made 22 saves before being pulled to start the third period. Akira Schmid came off the bench and had seven saves. Going into the All-Star break, the Devils have lost six in a row and nine of their last 10 games. The Leafs have won five in a row.