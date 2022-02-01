No. 15 Providence holds off St John’s 86-82 for 6th straight

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Jared Bynum scored 19 points and Al Durham made eight straight free throws in the final 27 seconds as No. 15 Providence held off St. John’s 86-82 for its sixth straight victory. Nate Watson scored 15 of his 16 points in the second half for the surprising Friars, who hold sole possession of first place in the Big East. They have their highest ranking in six years and are 19-2 for the first time since the 1972-73 season, when they went to their first Final Four. Providence was 27 for 33 at the foul line, while St. John’s went 4 of 11. Posh Alexander had 29 points and 12 assists for the scuffling Red Storm, both career highs for the sophomore guard.