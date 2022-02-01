One more Olympic ride: End means a new beginning for White

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Shaun White is making a curtain call. The big question is whether his finale will include a stop at the medal stand. The 35-year-old American will be in his fifth Olympics next week in Beijing. He says he’s at peace calling it a career and isn’t as concerned about his result as he once was. He says it’s great to still be competing against some riders half his age. White is in the conversation for a medal. But the three-time Olympic champion has struggled in the lead-up to the Games while dealing with ankle injury, a bout with COVID-19 and some less-than-stellar results.